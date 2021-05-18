Bolingbrook shooting: Man wounded in shootout with car burglary suspects

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man in his 60s was wounded after getting into a shootout with suspects burglarizing his car Monday night in west suburban Bolingbrook.

Police responded to the 600-block of Cambridge Way at about 11:46 p.m. and found a man wounded in the stomach. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The victim told police he was inside his home when he heard a noise outside and saw the dome light lit on his vehicle. He grabbed a handgun and saw his vehicle was being burglarized.

Police said one of the burglary suspects shot at the man, who returned fire. The burglary suspects fled the area and are not in custody.

Neighbors said they heard the shots and cannot believe it happened on such a quiet residential street.

"It's unbelievable, like it's scary," said neighbor Melissa Ceasario. "We have kids here it's scary to think this is going on when most of us are laying in bed sleeping."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 226-8620, Crime Stoppers at (630) 378-4772 or download the P3 Community App. Callers can also submit a web tip at bolingrookcrimestoppers.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.
