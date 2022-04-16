books

Book vending machine gives kids at Wisconsin elementary school access to books

EMBED <>More Videos

Book vending machine gives kids at Wisconsin elementary school access to books

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Forget a vending machine for sodas and snacks. One Wisconsin elementary school has filled its vending machine with books!

Two teachers at Sherman Elementary in Eau Claire got the idea from another school and the kids are loving it, WQOW reported.

Every book costs one token and students can earn a token when it's their birthday or for being good.

Teachers said there are some low-income families with kids at their school so this is a great way to get them reading.

"To be able to make sure that each kid will get at least two brand new books just for them every year was something that was really an important idea to us, something that we can make sure we were able to provide that for everybody regardless of what their home or background is," said Theresa Paine, librarian at Sherman Elementary.

The machine was about $5,500 and was paid for with Title I funds.

Officials plan to apply for various grants to pay for more books down the road.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwisconsinbooksschoolu.s. & worldfeel good
BOOKS
Actor Mary Lynn Rajskub dishes on new book ahead of Aurora comedy show
Learn how to flip your diet and increase 'plant power' on plate
Creative Easter basket ideas
'Together We Rise': Women business leaders write about experiences
TOP STORIES
Airlines are slashing flights due to staffing shortage
Dolphin dies after beachgoers allegedly tried to swim with, ride it
Fire at Englewood church reignites
Chicago Pedway businesses struggle to survive underground
Don't buy live rabbits for Easter: 'They're not gifts, they're pets'
Police looking to identify women who were secretly recorded
Girl, 14, grazed by gunfire after leaving South Shore party: CPD
Show More
TikTok star raises awareness after colon cancer diagnosis
Chicago Weather: Breezy, chilly Saturday
Mayor's bodyguard catches man with military-grade weaponry in Loop
Man accused of stuffing grandmother in freezer, leaving her to die
Man charged after more than 100 cars vandalized at dealerships
More TOP STORIES News