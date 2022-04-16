Book vending machine gives kids at Wisconsin elementary school access to books

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Forget a vending machine for sodas and snacks. One Wisconsin elementary school has filled its vending machine with books!
Two teachers at Sherman Elementary in Eau Claire got the idea from another school and the kids are loving it, WQOW reported.
Every book costs one token and students can earn a token when it's their birthday or for being good.
Teachers said there are some low-income families with kids at their school so this is a great way to get them reading.
"To be able to make sure that each kid will get at least two brand new books just for them every year was something that was really an important idea to us, something that we can make sure we were able to provide that for everybody regardless of what their home or background is," said Theresa Paine, librarian at Sherman Elementary.
The machine was about $5,500 and was paid for with Title I funds.
Officials plan to apply for various grants to pay for more books down the road.
