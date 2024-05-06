Chaz Ebert's new book explains why 'It's Time to Give a FECK'

Chaz Ebert's first book shares the importance of forgiveness, empathy, compassion and kindness, inspired by work with her late husband Roger Ebert.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Attorney, businesswoman and producer Chaz Ebert is breaking into the book world to share a positive message.

Ebert's new book tells stories of adversity, succeeding through trying times and offering forgiveness to old foes.

The full title says it all: "It's Time to Give a FECK: Elevating Humanity through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion and Kindness."

These are the themes Ebert explores in discussions and stories about Colin Kaepernick, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Candice Payne.

Ebert said the "E" in FECK, meaning empathy, started with a message she often aimed to spread along with her late husband, film critic Roger Ebert.

READ MORE: Day of empathy marks 5-year anniversary of Roger Ebert's death

"Our work together was about engendering more empathy in the world. When he was sick and he passed away, I started thinking about what happens once we put ourselves in the shoes of another," she said. "It helps us to develop compassion, and we want to alleviate the suffering of others."

Ebert said once compassion is established, kindness can be extended to others. Then it is time for one of the most important steps, forgiveness.

In a conversation with Tutu, Ebert learned that forgiveness is beneficial for everyone involved.

"He said, 'you think you're letting the other person off the hook, you're letting yourself off the hook because you take that weight off your shoulders,'" she said.

A disagreement with a friend about Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem led Ebert to go through her own difficult experience with forgiveness.

Although they continue to disagree on the topic, the friends have been able to find mutual respect for each other for their ability to peacefully disagree.

"It's Time to Give a FECK" goes on sale Wednesday in stores and online.