Bourbonnais elementary school teacher strike ends with tentative deal reached

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (WLS) -- Bourbonnais elementary school teachers will be back in school Friday.

They reached a tentative contract agreement with Elementary School District 53 Thursday night one week after going on strike. The union said its membership voted "overwhelmingly" to ratify the agreement.

Bourbonnais Education Association President Lauren Lundmark released a statement saying, "We reached a tentative contract agreement with the board that we believe will help us keep quality educators in the district and bring new ones to Bourbonnais. We fought hard for common plan time, a decent wage increase that puts us on par with our neighbors and to maintain our health insurance. We are thrilled that tomorrow we will be back in our schools with our students. Thank you to our community for your endless support. We are stronger when we stand together. Your kind words, messages of support and help on the picket line will never be forgotten. Because of you, we will be able to continue to provide an outstanding education to the students of Bourbonnais for years to come."

The BEA repressents about 167 teachers who serve more than 2,400 students.
