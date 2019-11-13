Boy, 11, critically injured in Back of the Yards house fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year-old boy was critically injured in a house fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department said.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said the fire may have been started by a space heater, but that is just preliminary information at this time

Authorities said a mattress caught fire just after 5 p.m. Tuesday at bedroom in a home in the 5400-block of South Hermitage Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

As firefighters worked to knock down the flames, police said an 11-year-old boy was injured in the fire.

He suffered burns to his hand, chest and both legs and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
