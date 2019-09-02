Boy, 12, critically injured in fiery crash in southern suburb

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A 12-year-old boy was critically injured after a car hit a tree and caught fire in a southern suburb on Sunday.The crash occurred at around 2 p.m. in Dolton after a car with several people inside was speeding down Diekman Court, said village trustee Andrew Holmes.When another vehicle pulled out, the car swerved and the driver lost control.A good Samaritan came up on the crash and pulled one person from the wreckage.The 12-year-old was taken by helicopter to a children's hospital.