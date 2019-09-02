Boy, 12, critically injured in fiery crash in southern suburb

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A 12-year-old boy was critically injured after a car hit a tree and caught fire in a southern suburb on Sunday.

The crash occurred at around 2 p.m. in Dolton after a car with several people inside was speeding down Diekman Court, said village trustee Andrew Holmes.

When another vehicle pulled out, the car swerved and the driver lost control.

A good Samaritan came up on the crash and pulled one person from the wreckage.

The 12-year-old was taken by helicopter to a children's hospital.
