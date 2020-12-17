ice rescue

Fox Lake boy, 12, rescued after falling through thin ice on retention pond

Fox Lake fire officials pulled boy from water
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
FOX LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 12-year-old boy was rescued Wednesday morning after falling through a patch of thin ice in north suburban Fox Lake.

He was taking pictures of birds about 10:50 a.m. near a pond behind his home along Devlin Road when he wandered onto the ice, Fox Lake Fire Chief Ronald Hoehne said.

He fell through up to his waist but got stuck in the mud. He was able to cling to the ice and stay upright until help arrived.

The boy was quickly rescued and treated for hypothermia, the fire official said.

The boy is expected to be OK, but the ice is not safe this time of year, Hoehne said.
