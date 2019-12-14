Boy, 13, person of interest in murder of nurse Frank Aguilar in Little Village, police say

Frank Aguilar

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a 13-year-old boy as a person of interest in the murder of a nurse in Little Village.

Armando Lopez, 19, the alleged getaway driver, is already charged in the murder. He is suspected of driving the Jeep allegedly used in the drive-by shooting, but prosecutors say someone else likely fired the shots.

RELATED: Man, 19, held without bond following police chase involving SUV tied to Little Village nurse's murder

"The silver Jeep approached Hamlin and the victim and slowed down. At that point, two muzzle flashes are observed coming from the rear passenger side of the silver Jeep," said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Jim Murphy on Thurday.

Police said the 13-year-old boy is not in custody after being questioned within the past two weeks. Police said evidence has been presented to the state's attorney but more follow-up is being conducted.

RELATED: 2 arrested after police chase involving SUV wanted in connection to Little Village drive-by shooting

Fran Aguilar, 32, was shot to death in November, carrying laundry to his family's home while wearing his scrubs. His family said they were stunned to learn the person of interest in his shooting was so young.

"We were very devastated, and we were very heartbroken to understand that it was such a young individual that is suspected of murdering my nephew," said Joshua Alcazar, Aguilar's uncle.

"Doesn't matter who they are, whatever race they are, whatever religion they are. If you broke the law, you should pay the consequences," said Sharee Rangel, Aguilar's sister.

Aguilar's relatives said they've been told one loose end in the investigation may be the lack of a murder weapon.

"We ask for the community's help in obtaining, if they know where the weapon could be," Alcazar said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little villagechathamchicagopolice chaseman killedman shotdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homewood mother: School didn't tell me my daughter was suicidal
Newborn girl dropped off at Cicero fire station
Illinois officials prepare to put Thompson Center up for sale
Family escapes as SUV crashes into Roseland home after police chase
Witness follows stolen car, has car stolen in Woodridge: police
Evanston plans to use revenue from recreational marijuana for reparations
Munster church puts on full-scale production of 'A Christmas Carol'
Show More
2 child welfare workers who oversaw AJ Freund case no longer employed by state
Arlington Heights residents call for safety after video shows car flip in neighborhood
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Magical holiday tradition returns to Northwest Side school
Dad claims he was racially profiled for driving a brand new Lexus
More TOP STORIES News