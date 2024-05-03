Second City comedian Leila Gorstein joins Val, Ryan on 'Windy City Weekend'

Leila Gorstein, known for her Second City show "Oh, the Places You'll Glow!" joined Val and Ryan to discuss her new 'absurdist' rom-com set in Chicago, "Love Dump."

Leila Gorstein, known for her Second City show "Oh, the Places You'll Glow!" joined Val and Ryan to discuss her new 'absurdist' rom-com set in Chicago, "Love Dump."

Leila Gorstein, known for her Second City show "Oh, the Places You'll Glow!" joined Val and Ryan to discuss her new 'absurdist' rom-com set in Chicago, "Love Dump."

Leila Gorstein, known for her Second City show "Oh, the Places You'll Glow!" joined Val and Ryan to discuss her new 'absurdist' rom-com set in Chicago, "Love Dump."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This "Windy City Weekend," Second City comedian Leila Gorstein joined Val and Ryan for Host Chat.

Gorstein is known for her Second City sketch show "Oh, the Places You'll Glow!" Her upcoming film, "Love Dump," is an absurdist romantic comedy filmed in Chicago over an eight-day period. "Oh, the Places You'll Glow!" plays at Second City in Old Town every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For showtimes and more details visit www.secondcity.com.

Longer NFL seasons?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed interest in expanding the duration of the NFL season, which would feature an 18-game season culminating in a Super Bowl that would take place on President's Day weekend. A longer season would also present a potential increase in games played internationally, with Goodell envisioning as many as 16 games being played abroad within the next 10 years.

'Nude cruise' to set sail in 2025

A nude cruise, hosted by travel company Bare Necessities and the Royal Norwegian Cruise Line, will set sail from Miami in 2025. "The Big Nude Boat" will make stops at multiple destinations in the Caribbean, such as The Bahamas, Puerto Rico and St. Maarten during its 11-day voyage.

Couponology celebrates Mother's Day

Jeanne Sparrow and Julie Zanata shared unique gift ideas and exclusive coupon codes from five popular retailers.

Mother's Day is coming up fast. Jeanne Sparrow and Julie Zanata from Couponology shared gift ideas for mom with deals up to 40% off.

KORA Organics

Organic skincare line KORA Organics uses the highest quality organic ingredients with up to 60% more antioxidants that deliver immediate and lasting results you can see and trust. Meet the award-winning Turmeric Brightening and Exfoliating Mask for smoother, brighter skin. This two-in-one mask is like a deep clean facial in a tube and can be used as an exfoliating scrub or a detoxifying mask. KORA Organics also has the Noni Glow Face Oil, which is Miranda Kerr's #1 skin savior for healthier, glowing skin.

Get 20% off sitewide with code WINDYCITY20.

JSHealth Vitamins

JSHealth Vitamins has a range of supplements created with the highest quality ingredients at therapeutic doses to provide women with targeted support for all their needs. Their Hair + Energy formula starring iodine from exclusive JSHealth Kelp helps you achieve thicker, stronger, healthier looking hair with just one capsule a day. Say goodbye to fine lines and wrinkles with Vitality X + Collagen. This all-in-one inner beauty powder harnesses the benefits of sustainably sourced marine collagen.

Get 20% Off Sitewide with code WINDYCITY20.

Duluth Trading Company

Duluth Trading Company builds better, harder-working apparel and gear that helps enable everyone, from the young to the young at heart, take on life with their own two hands and live on terms that are uniquely their own. The Heirloom Gardening bib overalls are as resilient as you are. The lightweight and stretchy design allows you to bend and breathe easy even in the heat and humidity. Plus, dirt brushes right off. The NoGA performance knits are designed with fabric that holds your shape through frenzied activity while wicking away moisture.

Get $15 off $50 orders and free shipping with code MOMSDAY15.

Shutterfly

Shutterfly is your one-stop shop for Mother's Day gifts. Whether it be a personalized ceramic mug or a one-of-a-kind cotton tote bag, they've got what you need to tug on mom's heartstrings. Our personal favorite is the tabletop floating framed print. You can feature your children, grandkids or even your puppies if you are a pet mom.

Get 40% off sitewide with code MOMSDAY40.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

GourmetGiftBaskets.com has decadent gifts for the special women in your life. And with price points starting at $35, you can make her feel extra spoiled. The Best Mom Ever Tea Time gift includes a delicious black tea, paired with sweet cardamom and aromatic rose, perfect for making a relaxing beverage when she sips from her "Best Mom Ever" mug. This thoughtful gift also features heavenly mini bundt cakes, melt-in-your-mouth caramels and delicious light wafer cookies.

Save 30% Off Sitewide with code WINDY30.

Flyover Chicago at Navy Pier

Navy Pier's newest attraction gives guests the opportunity to 'fly' over Chicago's popular landmarks, and learn about the history of the city.

A virtual reality tour of Chicago landmarks and culture opened to the public on March 1, and has been blowing away visitors with its breathtaking ride and impactful storytelling.

"It's going to give you a perspective of the city that you may not have ever thought was possible," said Connor Cunningham, the preliminary drone scout and tech for the project. "It made me feel proud to live here."

Flyover boasts a complete multi-sensory experience unlike anything Chicago has experienced before.

"It's actually a 180-degree lens, so it sees everything," Cunningham said.

In addition to the visuals, Flyover simulates wind to enhance the flying experience and even captures the smells of the city.

"You may smell a coffee shop or even a lake breeze," said Derek Poitras, Flyover Chicago's general manager.

Flyover takes visitors through a 30-minute program comprised of three acts, each more impressive than the last. Act one takes guests through a series of interactive portraits that highlight the different people and cultures that exist within Chicago. Act two intensifies the visual elements. Viewers enter a 360-degree theater with huge, curved screens lining the walls to watch a six-minute video.

"A lot of times in that second act, people come away wiping tears away from their eyes," Poitras said. The contents of the video dive deep into the DNA of Chicago and stories of its residents.

The experience ends with act three, the raved-about immersive ride where you get to "fly" through the city.

"Your legs are just dangling, and, really, all your senses kind of go away," Cunningham said. The ride, whose seats look almost like a rollercoaster, has six different ranges of motion that simulate flying. The footage of the ride was carefully shot and edited.

"A lot of effort went into stitching, stitching all these shots together and making sure that it felt like one long continuous flow," Cunningham said.

Capturing the shots of Chicago was no small feat for Cunningham and his team.

"It took us two years, just flying and exploring all those different angles and different places that we could go," he said.

The experience was filmed using a 44-pound full-size drone, which was custom made to be able to capture breathtaking footage and fit through the narrow doors of the Chicago Theatre without bumping the walls.

"I've already been on the ride five times," Cunningham said.

Because of the sheer amount of content in the presentation, viewers will pick up on new details during each flight. It features popular landmarks, such as the Willis Tower, The Tribune Tower and the Chicago Theatre, but there are also a few unexpected surprises peppered throughout the experience. Even those who are extremely familiar with the city still leave having experienced something that feels completely new.

"It's not just for tourists, it really is built for locals," Poitras said, "It's a true love letter to the city."

Learn more or buy tickets for Flyover here.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save?

Richard Roeper reviewed "The Fall Guy," "The Idea of You," "Unfrosted" and "My Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman."

'The Fall Guy' - SPEND

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt star in the new action comedy "The Fall Guy," about a stuntman who has to save a movie's future after its star actor is mysteriously found dead.

'The Idea of You' - SPEND

"The Idea of You" is a film adaptation of a popular novel. Anne Hathaway stars as a single mother who falls in love with a slightly younger boyband singer.

'Unfrosted' - SAVE

"Unfrosted" is a new comedy set in the 1960s by Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy and a fully loaded cast about the creation of the Pop-Tart.

''My Guest Needs No Introduction' with David Letterman: John Mulaney' - SPEND

David Letterman returns in his popular "My Guest Needs No Introduction" Netflix series. This time, he interviews comedian and Chicago native, John Mulaney as they explore John's old stomping grounds.