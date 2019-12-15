Boy, 14, missing from Little Village may need medical attention: police

Joshua Ayala, 14, was last seen Saturday in the 2600 block of South Christiana Avenue, Chicago police said. He may be in need of medical attention.

CHICAGO -- A teenage boy has been reported missing from Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Joshua Ayala, 14, was last seen Saturday in the 2600 block of South Christiana Avenue, Chicago police said. He may be in need of medical attention.

Police described Ayala as a 4-foot-9, 110-pound Hispanic boy with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion.

Ayala was wearing a light gray Adidas windbreaker, dark jeans and black Jordan shoes when he went missing, police said.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagemissing boymissing teenager
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 critical after West Pullman house fire on Far South Side
Woman, 23, shot while asleep inside Englewood home: police
Man gropes, restrains girl, 16, on CTA Brown Line train: police
Man found eaten by alligator actually died of meth overdose
1 dead after car crashes, catches fire near Old Post Office in South Loop
Chicago inmate dies after throat slashed at MCC: officials
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, dry Sunday
Show More
Dog service, Washdog, offers job opportunities for adults with autism
Hallmark Channel pulls wedding ad showing gay couple kissing
Miss World is 5th black woman to win major pageant in 2019
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow wins the Heisman Trophy
National Cupcake Day at Molly's Cupcakes
More TOP STORIES News