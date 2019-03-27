Boy, 15, fatally shot in Fuller Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Fuller Park neighborhood of the South Side Tuesday night.Police said the boy was in the 4400-block of South Shields Avenue when at about 9:50 p.m. someone walked up and fired shots.The boy was shot in the back and chest and transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.