Boy, 15, stabbed in Belmont Cragin on Chicago's NW Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old was stabbed on Chicago's Northwest Side Friday, police said.

The teen was walking in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood when he was approached by two men, one of whom stabbed the victim with a knife, according to CPD.

The stabbing occurred in the 2400 block of N. Leclaire at around 4:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with wounds in his chest and hand, police said. He was transported in good condition.

Both offenders fled the scene, and no one is in custody at this time, police said.

Area North Detectives are investigating.
