chicago crime

Boy, 16, charged with stealing SUV that struck bicyclist in West Town, Chicago police say

Surveillance video shows the SUV narrowly miss three other cyclists before hitting the Divvy biker
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager has been charged after he allegedly stole an SUV and hit a man riding a bicycle in Chicago's West Town neighborhood Wednesday night.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm in connection with the incident, police said Thursday night.

Police said around 6:15 p.m. a 16-year-old boy was driving a stolen white Chevy Tahoe at high speed east on Hubbard Street when he struck a male on a Divvy bike traveling northbound on Ogden Avenue. The impact threw the victim off his bicycle and onto a gray four-door Toyota in another lane of traffic, according to police.

The Tahoe was reportedly stolen in a carjacking earlier Wednesday, around 3:20 p.m. in the 1200-block of North Cleaver Street in the Noble Square neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows the SUV narrowly miss three other cyclists before hitting the Divvy biker, tossing him onto the hood of another car. Then two people bailed from the Tahoe.

"One of my neighbors who lives a couple buildings down managed to be coming this direction and was very close to getting hit, but he is a bigger guy so he was able to jump out and grab one of the guys and pin him to the ground," said witness Miguel Vega.

The cyclist was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and his condition later stabilized.

A person from the stolen car who was taken into custody suffered some minor injuries. Police said a second person from the stolen Tahoe has also been arrested.

Police said two weapons were recovered at the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest townnoble squarechicago crimecar theftbicyclechicago police departmentcarjacking
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CRIME
Bicyclist in West Town struck by car stolen in Noble Square
CPD addresses video showing scuffle with crowd
49 shot, 10 fatally in deadliest Chicago Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot sets June 3 date for Phase 3 of reopening
Illinois set to move to Phase 3 of reopening plan Friday
Pritzker releases new guidelines for houses of worship; churches declare victory
George Floyd's deadly arrest reopens wounds in Chicago
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
5 in custody after crowd tries to free man arrested while police break up repast in Lawndale: police
False news swirls around Minneapolis officer in fatal arrest
Show More
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Gov. Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
Minneapolis braces for more violence over death in custody
Trade students face setbacks while hands-on learning interrupted
IDES call center issues continue even after state hires more agents
Rich East H.S. seniors get diploma in-person despite COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News