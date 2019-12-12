Boy, 3, struck by bullet after shots fired at police in Lawndale

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5749378" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police investigate after a 3-year-old was hit in the arm by gunfire in Lawndale on the West Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-year-old was hit in the arm by gunfire Thursday morning after someone fired shots at police officers in Lawndale on the West Side.The shooting happened about 9:17 a.m. in the 3300 block of West 13th Street, Chicago police said.The child was sitting with his uncle in a vehicle outside the Douglass branch of the Chicago Public Library, police said. The boy's aunt had gone inside to make some copies.That was when two suspects armed with handguns began shooting at a third person in the street, police said. They shot into the vehicle with the child and his relative, injuring the boy."This is another one of those situations that is totally unacceptable," a police spokesman said Thursday.The 3-year-old was hit in the arm and seriously injured, but he remained stable as he was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The third person in the street was shot in the heel and in good condition, according to police.Gunfire also hit a squad car that was in the area on a separate call, the spokesman said. No officers were injured.Chicago police were interviewing witnesses, seeking out surveillance footage and utilizing K9 units as part of the investigation but asked for the public's help, as well.Police believe the shooting was targeted.Interim police Supt. Charlie Beck also responded to the scene Thursday.Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.