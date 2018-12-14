Boy, 4, critically injured after being struck by car in South Shore

EMBED </>More Videos

A four-year-old boy was critically injured in a crash in the South Shore neighborhood Friday morning.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A four-year-old boy who was standing on a sidewalk with his mother was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the South Shore neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash occurred in the 6700-block of South Jeffery Avenue at about 8:45 a.m., police said.

Witnesses said a car going east on 67th Street went through a red light, clipped another car and crashed into another vehicle. That vehicle then struck a four-year-old boy and his mother, who were standing on the sidewalk.

The child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. The mother was transported to a hospital and her condition is not known.

"When he hit the ground, his arms came out, I jumped out the van and ran toward the baby to try to make sure that the baby was okay," said Michael, a witness. "The mother had grabbed the baby, ran, I got her to stop here by the thing and called 9-1-1."

Further details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available. Chicago police are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashchild injuredChicagoSouth Shore
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Jason Van Dyke appears in court for hearing
FBI raids Alderman Ed Burke's City Hall office for 2nd time
EXCLUSIVE: 'Christmas Miracle' appears to save historic NW Side Greek Orthodox church
US student living in Netherlands found stabbed to death
2 9-year-old girls fight for their lives after street-racing hit and run
That gift card you just bought may already have been spent
VIDEO: Police officers seen decorating offensive Christmas tree
Bears coach Matt Nagy picked by AP writers as top coach in 2018
Show More
Sandy Hook Elementary School evacuated after threat on shooting anniversary
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Bears score against Packers fan in federal court
Survey: Some say Santa should be rebranded female, gender neutral
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
More News