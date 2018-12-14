Boy, 4, critically injured after being struck by car in South Shore

A four-year-old boy who was standing on a sidewalk with his mother was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the South Shore neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.Police said the crash occurred in the 6700-block of South Jeffery Avenue at about 8:45 a.m., police said.Witnesses said a car going east on 67th Street went through a red light, clipped another car and crashed into another vehicle. That vehicle then struck a four-year-old boy and his mother, who were standing on the sidewalk.The child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. The mother was transported to a hospital and her condition is not known."When he hit the ground, his arms came out, I jumped out the van and ran toward the baby to try to make sure that the baby was okay," said Michael, a witness. "The mother had grabbed the baby, ran, I got her to stop here by the thing and called 9-1-1."Further details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available. Chicago police are investigating.