Boy charged with involuntary manslaughter after Aurora woman fatally shot

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A boy has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon after a woman was found shot to death inside a home in west suburban Aurora Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was found shot to death in the home in the 500-block of South Lasalle Street after officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 2 p.m., police said. She has been identified to authorities as 23-year-old Jeanette Luna.

Investigators determined that a male juvenile had a gun when it was fired inside the home. The boy then fled the home after the shooting and was taken into custody shortly before 9 p.m. at a home in Aurora.

The boy has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID. Authorities did not disclose the boy's age.

Loved ones consoled one another and gathered for prayers outside the Aurora duplex where Luna was found.

"The only thing I can say is she was really nice. She don't have no problem with nobody at all," said Maria Hereda, aunt.

"Only in her 20s, her full life ahead of her. She had so much going for her, and it's unfortunate," said Marqus Fultz, neighbor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aurorahomicide investigationwoman killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump 'strongly' considering commuting Rod Blagojevich's sentence
Inmate escapes TN prison on tractor, female guard found dead, TBI says
Exclusive: El Paso suspect's mom called police concerned about gun
White Sox, Yankees to play game on 'Field of Dreams' field in Iowa next season
Man wounded in South Shore home invasion
3 dead in Pa. plane crash
Woman banned from Sesame Place in Pa. after confrontation with Muslim mother
Show More
4 dead, 2 injured in Calif. stabbing rampage; Suspect in custody
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in car crash
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy Thursday
Burglars steal ATMs from businesses on South, SW sides, police say
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
More TOP STORIES News