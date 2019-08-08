Boy charged with involuntary manslaughter after Aurora woman fatally shot

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A boy has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon after a woman was found shot to death inside a home in west suburban Aurora Wednesday afternoon.The woman was found shot to death in the home in the 500-block of South Lasalle Street after officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 2 p.m., police said. She has been identified to authorities as 23-year-old Jeanette Luna.Investigators determined that a male juvenile had a gun when it was fired inside the home. The boy then fled the home after the shooting and was taken into custody shortly before 9 p.m. at a home in Aurora.The boy has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID. Authorities did not disclose the boy's age.Loved ones consoled one another and gathered for prayers outside the Aurora duplex where Luna was found."The only thing I can say is she was really nice. She don't have no problem with nobody at all," said Maria Hereda, aunt."Only in her 20s, her full life ahead of her. She had so much going for her, and it's unfortunate," said Marqus Fultz, neighbor.