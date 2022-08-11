Boy, 5, gravely injured after being struck by 2 cars on Far NW Side, CPD says

A 5-year-old boy is in grave condition after being struck by a car on the far Northwest Side, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-year-old boy is in grave condition after being struck twice by cars on the Far Northwest Side Wednesday night.

Chicago fire officials said the incident happened just after 9 p.m. at Cicero and Devon in the Sauganash neighborhood.

Chicago police said the 5-year-old was in the street when he was struck by a red SUV Jeep that was driving northbound on Cicero. He was then struck a second time by the driver of a 2013 Volvo also driving northbound on Cicero, CPD said.

The driver of the Jeep fled the scene, but the driver of the Volvo stopped and stayed at the scene after the incident.

CFD would only say that the boy was struck by a vehicle and taken to St. Francis Hospital in grave condition.

Major Accidents is investigating, CPD said. It was not clear why the child was in the street at the time of the incident.