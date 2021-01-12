US Rep. Brad Schneider of IL tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol riot

Schneider (D-Deerfield) said he received a positive test Tuesday morning after the House attending physician recommended he get tested Monday.
He said that he is not currently experiencing any symptoms.
Last Wednesday, pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building, forcing Schneider and other members of Congress to be locked down inside the Capitol building. Schneider is the third Democrat to test positive since the siege at the Capitol.
RELATED: US Capitol lockdown: Illinois congress members shelter in place
Schneider said in a statement, "Last Wednesday, after narrowly escaping a violent mob incited by the President of the United States to attack the Capitol and its occupants, I was forced to spend several hours in a secure but confined location with dozens of other Members of Congress. Several Republican lawmakers in the room adamantly refused to wear a mask, as demonstrated in video from Punchbowl News, even when politely asked by their colleagues. Today, I am now in strict isolation, worried that I have risked my wife's health and angry at the selfishness and arrogance of the anti-maskers who put their own contempt and disregard for decency ahead of the health and safety of their colleagues and our staff. I am at least the third Member from that room paying the price, including Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, a 75-year-old cancer survivor.
"Wearing a mask is not a political statement, it is public health guidance, common courtesy, and simply what should be expected of all decent people.
"We can no longer tolerate Members coming to the floor or gathering in the halls of Congress without doing the bare minimum to protect those around them. Those that flout public health guidance should be sanctioned and immediately removed from the House floor by the Sergeant at Arms for their reckless endangerment of their colleagues.
"Thankfully, I have not yet experienced symptoms and am in the care of capable physicians. Since driving home to Deerfield from Washington, I have remained isolated as much as possible from my wife in our house and have not experienced other close contacts since my exposure on Wednesday.
"This week, the House is doing critical work to protect our national security, our democracy, and our Constitution, moving to remove the President from office after he incited this angry mob of domestic terrorists. I regret that I must take these votes by proxy."