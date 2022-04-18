earth day

Into the Ocean: Branching Out Part 3

EMBED <>More Videos

Into the Ocean: Branching Out

In this Branching Out episode, Ginger Zee and her family learn about endangered manatees and innovative ways we can help protect our oceans.

To celebrate Earth Day with National Geographic, ABC News Chief Meteorologist, Ginger Zee and her husband Ben Aaron take their family on a high energy, eco-friendly road trip. From treetops to forests and oceans to farms, they connect with National Geographic Explorers to learn about solutions to help protect our planet and create a greener future.

The series, produced by ABC Localish, captures the science and exploration of a family going out on a limb to explore and restore our ever-changing world.

Watch more at https://bit.ly/NGBranchingOut.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfloridaplanet possibleearth daypollutionnatureoceansearth monthlocalish
RELATED
Branching Out: Into the Forests
Little Farms, Big Movement: Branching Out
EARTH DAY
Into the Ocean: Branching Out
Little Farms, Big Movement: Branching Out
Branching Out: Into the Forests
New public art project brings natural beauty to urban space in Loop
TOP STORIES
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
Englewood church on fire again, CFD says
Sensors were adjusted on Florida ride where teen fell to his death
No federal charges for Jason Van Dyke in Laquan McDonald slaying
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
River North hotel guest exchanges gunfire with would-be robber: CPD
Illinois reports 1,303 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths
Show More
Brother charged with killing sister after dispute about chores: police
Abortion training under threat for med students, residents
Woman shocked to find 70 strangers added to her bank account
Woman pleads guilty to hiding baby's death after body found in bag
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
More TOP STORIES News