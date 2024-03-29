Branko's Sandwich Shop, Lincoln Park mainstay for nearly 50 years, closing Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Lincoln Park mainstay of nearly 50 years is closing its doors Friday.

Branko's Sandwich Shop, located at 1118 W. Fullerton Ave., across from DePaul University, has been a home away from home for students, Chicagoans and family and friends from around the world since 1976, the shop said on its Facebook page.

The shop also thanked the community for its support after Branko and Jelica Jordanovski died in recent years.

"They were incredibly hard working, loving, sweet, funny & greeted everyone that came through our door with a smile, kindness and a full heart," the post said.

Branko's is expected to be open until at least 5 p.m. Friday.