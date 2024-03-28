Uncle Julio's permanently closes Mexican restaurant in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular Mexican restaurant has closed for good after over 30 years on the city's North Side.

Uncle Julio's announced Wednesday the permanent closure of its Chicago location in Lincoln Park.

The Mexican restaurant was located at 855 W North Ave.

"We want to express gratitude to our guests for sharing great times with us at our North Avenue location for the past 30 years," Uncle Julio's president RJ Thomas said in a statement. "It's important to know that we remain committed to our presence in Illinois, and to offering our signature Uncle Julio's dining experience through our six other thriving restaurants in the greater Chicago metro area. All of our other locations remain open; this location's closing is due to rising rental rates on our lease. Our employees have all been offered positions at our other restaurants so they can continue as valued members of the Uncle Julio's family."

Uncle Julio's Mexican from Scratch has other locations in Schaumburg, Skokie, Naperville, Oakbrook, Orland Park and Vernon Hills.

