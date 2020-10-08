breast cancer awareness

TAO Chicago partner shares dedication to Real Men Wear Pink during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and men are taking a prominent role with "Real Men Wear Pink."

Adam Gewanter is a managing partner of Tao Group Hospitality, which has a famous and flashy restaurant in River North. He's using his platform to bring attention to a deeply personal issue.

Gewanter joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to talk about his mother, who continues to battle breast cancer. His male cousin was also diagnosed with breast cancer, but is doing fine.

RELATED: Latina breast cancer survivors in Pilsen knit support for women who have had mastectomies
"I try to help anyone who needs help, and that gives me strength."



Gewanter decided to take this mission to everyone he knows to help fight breast cancer in his family's honor.

If you want to learn more about Real Men Wear Pink, you can visit cancer.org.
