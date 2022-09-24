6th annual 'Sista Strut Pink Celebration' 3k breast cancer walk aims to raise awareness

In an effort to raise awareness, seven iHeartMedia Chicago stations are teaming up to hold the 6th annual "Sista Strut Pink Celebration" on October 1.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The 3k breast cancer walk will benefit the Sisters Network Chicago, Inc, a Black breast cancer survivorship organization.

"It is important that we continue to create opportunities that support the ongoing efforts to find a cure for breast cancer. We are thankful to our advertisers and community partners who share our vision," said Matt Scarano, President of iHeartMedia Chicago.

The walk will kick off at 10 a.m. with family entertainment and local vendors, and will be held at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Community Center at 1250 West 119th Street on the South Side of Chicago.

Participants can "strut" for free and are encouraged to register in advance and donate to the Sisters Network.

For more information or to register, click here.