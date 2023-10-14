Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Chicago unites community in fight to end breast cancer

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer's pre-walk program at Soldier Field is emceed by ABC7 Chicago's Roz Varon and Judy Hsu.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For more than 30 years, the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has united communities in the nation's largest movement to end breast cancer as we know it, for everyone.

This year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Chicago stepped off Saturday morning at Soldier Field.

ABC7's Roz Varon and Judy Hsu once again emceed the pre-walk festivities. Varon is celebrating 18 years as a breast cancer survivor.

The walk providing a supportive community for breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, supporters, and families alike.

Since 1993, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events in communities across the country have raised approximately $1 billion to support breast cancer research, patient programs, and direct services.

"Making Strides has grown into the nation's largest and most impactful breast cancer movement over the past three decades," said Peter Steele, VP Illinois, American Cancer Society. "Through Making Strides we are funding critical research and life-saving programs that will ensure a brighter future for everyone who is impacted by breast cancer."

Making Strides Against Cancer was founded in 1984 by Margery Gould Rath, a breast cancer survivor in Massachusetts, as a "move-along-a-thon" to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. The event officially became known as the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in 1993 and has since inspired millions of people to participate in events in communities across the country. Rath remained a passionate volunteer until her passing in 2001.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Chicago raised more than $683,000 for the American Cancer Society's mission in 2022; aims to raise $700,000 in 2023.

There are many ways to get involved in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, including:

Be the movement by signing up for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Community members can join in saving lives, remembering loved ones and funding the future of breast cancer research and programs by joining the nation's largest and most impactful breast cancer movement. Leading up to October, participants can raise funds to reach a suggested personal goal of $100 or more, then attend an event in celebration of those efforts.

Be the hope by sponsoring the Making Strides movement. Participants can also become corporate leaders in their community to ensure local survivors and thrivers are celebrated and honored during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Be the future by donating. Community members can also help fund the important work of the American Cancer Society by making a donation. Every dollar received is dedicated to ending breast cancer as we know it. Donations can be made by visiting MakingStridesWalk.org.