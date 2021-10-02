American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer set for Oct. 16

(PRESS RELEASE) (WLS) -- The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk returns with a modified in-person event on October 16 starting at Soldier Field. The event will open at 8 a.m. with the the walk to start at 9 a.m.Funds raised through the Making Strides movement allow the American Cancer Society to serve breast cancer patients and their families where and when they need us most - even during a global pandemic.-Cancer information and resources are always available at cancer.org, and people can find information and support by calling our 24/7 cancer helpline and talking with a cancer information specialist. Live chat and video chat options are also available.-Through a simple mobile app, newly diagnosed breast cancer patients can connect with trained breast cancer survivors for support during their journey - anywhere in the country.-ACS-funded researchers are still in the lab seeking breakthrough treatments and running clinical trials.-Through our advocacy affiliate, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, advocates are still working with national, state, and local governments to push for policy changes that help cancer patients and their families.Where safe to do so, Making Strides will reunite communities in person this fall, in accordance with CDC, state, and local health guidance and regulations. "The safety and well-being of our volunteers, participants, and staff will be our main priority and drives our decision making in each community," said Daniela Enea, development manager for the American Cancer Society. "Participants can expect re-imagined walk routes and layouts to minimize gatherings and crowd size, staggered start times, as well as additional safety measures to ensure a safe and personalized experience."Important safety details will continue to be updated based on the evolving situation and will be communicated to registered participants prior to event day. In addition, awill be required of all event participants."As we look to the road ahead, more determined and more inspired than ever, we invite the Chicago community to join forces with the American Cancer Society - the nation's nonprofit leader in the breast cancer fight," said Enea. "Together we will celebrate survivors and thrivers, fund the future of breast cancer research and programs, and ensure all women and men have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive breast cancer."To learn more about theevent and how you can become involved, visitor contact:Julie Lorentz630-819-9046Daniela Enea847-513-2104# # #