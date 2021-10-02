American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer set for Oct. 16

(PRESS RELEASE) (WLS) -- The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk returns with a modified in-person event on October 16 starting at Soldier Field. The event will open at 8 a.m. with the the walk to start at 9 a.m. Online pre-registration is strongly encouraged.
Funds raised through the Making Strides movement allow the American Cancer Society to serve breast cancer patients and their families where and when they need us most - even during a global pandemic.
-Cancer information and resources are always available at cancer.org, and people can find information and support by calling our 24/7 cancer helpline and talking with a cancer information specialist. Live chat and video chat options are also available.
-Through a simple mobile app, newly diagnosed breast cancer patients can connect with trained breast cancer survivors for support during their journey - anywhere in the country.
-ACS-funded researchers are still in the lab seeking breakthrough treatments and running clinical trials.
-Through our advocacy affiliate, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, advocates are still working with national, state, and local governments to push for policy changes that help cancer patients and their families.
Where safe to do so, Making Strides will reunite communities in person this fall, in accordance with CDC, state, and local health guidance and regulations. "The safety and well-being of our volunteers, participants, and staff will be our main priority and drives our decision making in each community," said Daniela Enea, development manager for the American Cancer Society. "Participants can expect re-imagined walk routes and layouts to minimize gatherings and crowd size, staggered start times, as well as additional safety measures to ensure a safe and personalized experience."
Important safety details will continue to be updated based on the evolving situation and will be communicated to registered participants prior to event day. In addition, a COVID-19 waiver will be required of all event participants.
"As we look to the road ahead, more determined and more inspired than ever, we invite the Chicago community to join forces with the American Cancer Society - the nation's nonprofit leader in the breast cancer fight," said Enea. "Together we will celebrate survivors and thrivers, fund the future of breast cancer research and programs, and ensure all women and men have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive breast cancer."
To learn more about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event and how you can become involved, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/ChicagoIL or contact:
Julie Lorentz
Julie.lorentz@cancer.org
630-819-9046
Daniela Enea
Daniela.enea@cancer.org
847-513-2104
# # #
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.
