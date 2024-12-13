24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Ruth Page Center for the Arts presenting 'The Nutcracker' in Grayslake this December

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, December 13, 2024 8:41PM
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Ruth Page Center for the Arts is presenting "The Nutcracker" in the north suburbs this December.

Performances are set for 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 21 and 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Mainstage Theatre, located at 19351 W. Washington St. in Grayslake.

Ruth Page's "The Nutcracker" features international guest artists who bring their dedication and artistry to the production, dancers from the Ruth Page Professional Dance Training Program and the Ruth Page School of Dance, the center said.

SEE ALSO: Joffrey Ballet bringing 'The Nutcracker' to Lyric Opera

The collaborative effort between seasoned professionals and emerging talents ensures a captivating and memorable experience for audiences of all ages, the center said.

Visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1045900/ruth-pages-the-nutcracker-fy-25-grayslake-mainstage-theatre for more information.

