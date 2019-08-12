Brick thrown through windshield of Illinois State Police car in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A brick crashed through the rear windshield of an Illinois State Police squad car Monday morning in the Morgan Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Two male suspects wearing all black clothing were seen throwing the brick at the marked squad car in the 11800-block of South Bell Avenue at about 3:29 a.m., police said.

The squad car was unoccupied at the time of the incident and no one injuries were reported, police said.

Police are investigating. No one is in custody.
