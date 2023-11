CHICAGO (WLS) -- People walking near South Kildare Avenue and West Wilcox Street on Chicago's West Side should be alert. Bricks are falling from the side of a building onto the sidewalk and street below.

Chicago firefighters, Chicago police and officials from the city's building department were called to the two-story building in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday morning after a wall started to collapse.

Residents were asked to leave the building as a precaution.