71-year-old man who died after crashing pickup truck into Bridgeview pool ID'd

Truck crashed into pool near village of Bridgeview Park District

A Bridgeview crash left a 71-year-old man dead near 81st Street and Beloit Avenue; a pickup truck went into a pool, a village spokesman said.

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- The 71-year-old man who died after crashing his pickup truck into a pool in south suburban Bridgeview has been identified.

Duane C. Smith of Bridgeview was driving in the area of 81st Street and Beloit Avenue about 6 a.m. when he had a health episode while returning from the hospital, Bridgeview spokesman Ray Hanania and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

He lost control of his car and crashed into a pool near the Bridgeview Park District, the spokesman said.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

The Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team responded to assist in the investigation.

