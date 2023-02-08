Illinois State Police chase out of south suburbs ends in East Chatham crash; 2 arrested: ISP

An Illinois State Police chase out of South Holland ended in a Chicago crash near East 83rd Street and South Ellis Avenue in East Chatham, ISP said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were arrested early Wednesday morning after a police chase ended in a crash on Chicago's South Side, Illinois State Police said.

Illinois State Police were chasing a car stolen out of South Holland sometime before 5:20 a.m., when it crashed at East 83rd Street and South Ellis Avenue in East Chatham, ISP said.

No police officers were injured in the incident, and it was not immediately clear if anyone in the other vehicle was injured.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were arrested, state police said.

Part of 83rd Street, between Ellis and the Metra tracks, is closed.

Chopper7HD was over the scene of the crash about 6 a.m., and the cars involved sustained heavy damage.

