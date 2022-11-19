Drive-by shooting: 2 teen boys shot while walking in Brighton Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teen boys were injured in a Saturday morning shooting on the city's Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Brighton Park neighborhood's 3800 block of South Archer Avenue at about 10:50 a.m., police said. Two 17-year-old boys were walking down the street when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots.

One victim, shot in the back, was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. The second victim, shot in the shoulder and foot, was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The vehicle involved in the shooting fled in an unknown direction, police said. No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

