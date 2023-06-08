Brittany Battaglia's boyfriend due in court on charges connected to her death

Brittany Battaglia's boyfriend, Genesis Silva, is due in court Thursday on charges in connection with her death.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The boyfriend of Brittany Battaglia is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday in connection with her death, police said.

Battaglia was found stabbed to death earlier this week in Logan Square.

Genesis Silva, who is identified by Battaglia's family as her boyfriend, is facing one felony count of concealing a homicide as well as a misdemeanor for obstructing an officer. Silva has not been charged with Battaglia's murder.

Silva, 34, has a lengthy criminal record and is also a registered sex offender.

Quamieshia Greathouse, Brittany's roommate and best friend, said Battaglia told her she was going to her boyfriend's home to cook him dinner on Friday night. AJ Battaglia, Brittany's brother, said that night, Brittany's phone location was turned off, and no one could reach her after that.

"I specifically waited to see if she would come home and pack for her trip, because that's something she definitely wouldn't miss. And, when I realized she was not going to make it in time for that flight, I knew immediately that something was horribly wrong," Quamieshia said. "I've definitely warned her about this person, but Brittany's nature is to see the good in everybody."

Sadly, her body was later found on Monday with stab wounds in a Logan Square apartment, a block away from her home.

AJ said his sister "was just a very good person."

"She got along with everybody," he said. "She tries to see the good in everybody doesn't matter who you are. She had such a diverse friend group, which was really cool to see."

Brittany was described as a free-spirited woman who loved music and helping others.

"The best parts of her nature were used against her," Quamieshia Greathouse said. "I was trying to keep hope. She meant everything to me."

