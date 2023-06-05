Brittany Battaglia of Chicago, 33, missing since Friday after leaving Logan Square home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for help finding 33-year-old Brittany Battaglia of Chicago, who has been missing since Friday.

Battaglia's family said she went over to her boyfriend's home on the night of Friday, June 2 and has not been seen or heard from since, which they said is abnormal behavior for her.

Her family said she was due to leave for a business trip to California Monday morning, but did not make it, which is also out of character.

Battaglia's brother said her roommate contacted him Sunday, concerned that she had not seen or heard from her all weekend.

Her friends and family said her boyfriend, who is a relatively new addition to her life has been acting unstable recently. Her brother said he reached out to him Sunday night but he was not helpful.

Police said Battaglia lives in the 1900-block of North Kimball Ave, in the city's Logan Square neighborhood.

Battaglia is described as a 33-year-old white woman, 5 ft. 2 in. tall and 180 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde hair. Police said she may be in her vehicle, which is a 2013 blue Mazda with Illinois license plate DS15953.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.