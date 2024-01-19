Genesis Silva charged with murder after girlfriend Brittany Battaglia found slain last June

Genesis Silva has been charged with murder after the body of his girlfriend, Brittany Battaglia, was found in a Logan Square apartment last June.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has just been charged murder after his girlfriend was found stabbed to death last June in Logan Square.

Genesis Silva, 34, was previously arrested for concealing the body of Brittany Battaglia in his Logan Square apartment.

He's now charged with first degree murder and appears in court Friday

Battaglia's body was found stuffed into a duffle bag when detectives searched Silva's home, prosecutors said. Trace amounts of suspected blood were found in the apartment, as well as on a machete that Silva had in his possession, they said.

Quamieshia Greathouse, Battaglia's roommate and best friend, said Battaglia told her she was going to her boyfriend's home to cook him dinner. AJ Battaglia, Brittany Battaglia's brother, said that night, her phone location was turned off, and no one could reach her after that.

Greathouse said Battaglia and Silva had been dating for more than a year, and was planning to attend to a party later that night, prosecutors said.

Battaglia never arrived at the party and her roommate grew concerned when she did not hear from Battaglia again.

