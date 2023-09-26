'Lehman Trilogy' extends Chicago run at Broadway Playhouse

The Lehman Trilogy has extended its Chicago run at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An American story on stage: The Lehman Trilogy charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes and devastating failure of the financial institution.

It's so popular in Chicago that it's run has just been extended.

Mitchell J. Fain is a cast member and joined ABC7 to talk about the story, what it's like to play two characters and why the play has extended its run in Chicago.

The Lehman Trilogy is playing at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.

Tickets start at $30.

The show is recommended for anyone 15 and up.

For more information, visit broadwayinchicago.com/show/the-lehman-trilogy.