Brookfield Zoo closed, visitors sheltering in place after 'potential threat,' zoo says on Twitter

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Visitors at the Brookfield Zoo are sheltering in place Tuesday night, according to the zoo's Twitter account.



The zoo said it was notified of a "potential threat" and asked visitors to shelter in place "due to an abundance of caution." The zoo is now closed. It called the situation "developing."

"Late this afternoon Brookfield Zoo received notice of a potential threat at the zoo. The zoo is now closed, however, many zoogoers are still sheltering in place on site. Brookfield Police Department is working with Brookfield Zoo Police to actively investigate the situation throughout the park and surrounding area. Out of an abundance of caution, we ask that guests on site remain sheltered in place until law enforcement provides the all clear," the Chicago Zoological Society said in a statement.



Brookfield Police Department is working with Brookfield Zoo Police to actively investigate the situation throughout the park and surrounding area.

