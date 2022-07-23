Arts & Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen fans are upset about his concert ticket prices

By Lisa Respers France
Paying for some Bruce Springsteen tickets these days may be "Tougher Than The Rest."

That's because Ticketmaster's "dynamic pricing" has some seats reaching $4,000 to $5,000 a seat.

The high prices are not going over well.

"I'm sure you won't see this @springsteen but you or your management need to have a word with the abhorrent criminals running @Ticketmaster who are charging exorbitant amounts to see you in concert," one person tweeted. "Please listen to your fans, nobody can afford these ridiculous ticket prices."

Writer John Semley tweeted that Springsteen should "write a song about a working man refinancing his car and home to purchase bruce springsteen tickets."

"i got a sixty-nine chevy /with a three-ninety-six fuelie heads /and a hurst on the floor/i had to sell it to go see the Boss at the Wells-Fargo Center," he suggested as lyrics.

Stevie Van Zandt, "The Sopranos" star and a member of Springsteen's E Stret Band, responded to the uproar by tweeting in part "I have nothing whatsoever to do with the price of tickets."

Tickets recently went on sale for Springsteen and his E Street Band's international tour, which kicks off in February at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Prices started around $60 for some of the seats furthest from the stage.

CNN has reached out to Ticketmaster for comment.
