Bruno Mars to produce, star in 'music-driven' Disney movie

Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Bruno Mars is teaming up with Disney to produce and star in a music-driven film.

Mars alluded to the deal, first reported by Deadline, in a Thursday tweet that included a video of his rendition of the iconic Disney song "When You Wish Upon a Star," which was written for Disney's 1940 film adaptation of "Pinocchio."



He accompanied the video with lyrics from the song and the hashtags #MarsMeetsTheMouse, #ImGoingToDisneyland and #YESSS.

No other details about the theatrical project were immediately available.

Mars, who has sold more than 200 million singles worldwide, has two film acting credits under his belt: 1992's "Honeymoon in Vegas" and "Rio 2" in 2014.

