Fans of Suga of BTS with tickets for Allstate Arena concert camp out to get best spot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- There's a lot of excitement happening outside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Friday morning.

Hundreds of fans have been camping out for days, rain and shine.

The artist of the hour is rapper-singer Suga, also known as "August D." He's a member of the Grammy Award-winning Korean super-group BTS on his first solo tour.

Fans with general admission tickets have been waiting to get into the arena first for the best seat Friday night.

"We're camping out for August D concert," fan Bryn Gani said. "The first number in is the first to go in, so we're going to be 163 and we camped out just so we have a good spot."

This is Suga's second of three shows here. He's also performing Saturday.