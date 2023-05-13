Buckingham Fountain roars back to life at 'Switch on Summer' event in Grant Park

Looking for things to do in Chicago? Buckingham Fountain will come back to life for the Switch on Summer 2023 event in Grant Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready to "Switch on Summer" at Chicago's iconic Buckingham Fountain.

The ninth annual celebration, presented by ComEd and the Chicago Park District, kicks off at noon on Saturday. It features family-friendly entertainment, local arts and cultural organizations and information on ComEd summer programs, including the ComEd EV Rally and energy efficiency resources and Park District summer programs and employment opportunities.

"ComEd is proud to join the City of Chicago and customers from all of our communities to Switch on Summer year after year," said Gil Quiniones, ComEd CEO. "This year, we are welcoming summer by inviting guests to enjoy live entertainment, and to learn about electric vehicles, ways to save energy and other green ComEd initiatives. Buckingham Fountain is an iconic attraction for residents and visitors around the world, and we hope all will join us as we power on summertime in the city."

Buckingham Fountain, a major tourist attraction, welcomes millions of visitors a year and serves as the backdrop for many of Chicago's summertime events and activities along the lakefront.

"It wouldn't be summer in Chicago without the spectacular Buckingham Fountain water display," said Rosa Escareno, general superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. "The Chicago Park District invites everyone to come and countdown with us as we turn on the fountain for its 96th season during the free Switch on Summer event with ComEd."

The event will feature appearances by beloved children's characters, fun giveaways and special performances by 1980s cover band Sixteen Candles, Angel Meléndez and the 911 Mambo Orchestra and The Jesse White Tumblers. ComEd arts and cultural partners, including the National Museum of Mexican Art, Museum of Science and Industry and The Morton Arboretum will offer interactive and educational activities. A full list of the arts and cultural partners in attendance can be found on the Switch On Summer website. Additionally, a variety of vendors and food trucks will be on hand to offer local fare for purchase.

Thousands of attendees from across Chicagoland are expected to attend. For event updates, visit ComEd.com/SwitchOnSummer.