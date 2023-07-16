Bystander saves 9-year-old child from nearly drowning in Buffalo Grove pool

A 9-year-old child is hospitalized after nearly drowning in a pool at an apartment complex on Johnson Drive in Buffalo Grove, officials said.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 9-year-old child is alive but hospitalized after nearly drowning in a pool in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove, officials said.

A bystander was able to pull the child from the water at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Johnson Drive and gave him CPR while paramedics were on the way.

The bystander said he took action after noticing the child go underwater while playing with a group near the side of the pool.

The child's condition was not immediately known but it has stabilized, officials said.

No further details about the child nor the bystander have been released.