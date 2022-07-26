BUILD works to develop Chicago's youth, help them escape violence

BUILD Chicago works to develop Chicago's youth with sports and activities. The organization started to help kids escape gangs and gun violence.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's an organization that's been around for more than 50 years. BUILD started to help Chicago's youth escape gangs and violence. Now, the organization does so much more.

"Now we provide a full array of integrative services, including gang prevention and intervention but also education services, then we have some wraparound services like our community wellness and mental health services, as well as enrichment which includes our sports, our arts and music, and our leadership and learning," said Mark Thornton, manager of Sports Programs.

Juvon Crawford got involved with the group when he was eight. Now, he's 19 years old and studying criminology.

"My advice would be to take as much of it as you can get," said Crawford. "Stay disciplined."

BUILD is in the process of creating a new home in the Austin neighborhood. You can learn more about the organization here.

