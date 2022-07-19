building a better chicago

Youth Guidance offers programs to help Chicago kids and teens succeed

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Youth Guidance working to keep Chicago kids away from violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Youth Guidance is an organization in Chicago that works to help kids overcome obstacles.

Charles Miles is a community resource coordinator.

"We run a plethora of programs," Miles said. "The community and after-school program team works to build glue around the community and support system of the school."

SEE ALSO | Building A Better Chicago: Affordable housing resource guide

He said there's one thing kids need to succeed: hope.

"A lot of the students that come from these stressed and traumatized environments don't see hope," Miles said. "Our job is to co-parent them and to open up lanes and avenues for them to see themselves be successful."

TK Knowlin is a student in the program.

"This program has really showed me that it's ok for you to step out of your comfort zone and that it's ok to be uncomfortable," Knowlin said.

She's planning to study criminology in college.
