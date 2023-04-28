WATCH LIVE

2 found shot to death in Burbank restaurant, death investigation launched

Friday, April 28, 2023 3:16AM
BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) -- Burbank police are investigating the deaths of two people found shot in a local restaurant.

Police said they were called to Franks Chicago Shrimp House in the 6500-block of West 79th Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived they found a woman on the floor with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers tried to render aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found a man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The two deaths are under investigation, but Burbank police said they consider this to be an isolated incident and do not believe there is any threat to the public.

