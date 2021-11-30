Chicago Burberry store on Michigan Avenue hit by thieves

Police said four men went into the store in the 600-block of North Michigan Avenue at around 4:20 p.m., stealing multiple handbags from the displays.
While the thieves were fleeing the store, police said a 23-year-old employee tried to close the doors and was pushed away. A 66-year-old tourist was also hit by a door. Both refused treatment at the scene.
No suspects are in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.