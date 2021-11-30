Chicago Burberry store on Michigan Avenue hit by thieves

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11250991" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thieves stole items from an Oak Brook Louis Vuitton store Wednesday. Police said 14 suspects fled the scene at Oakbrook Mall.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves swarmed the Burberry store on Michigan Avenue Monday, making off with several designer purses.Police said four men went into the store in the 600-block of North Michigan Avenue at around 4:20 p.m., stealing multiple handbags from the displays.While the thieves were fleeing the store, police said a 23-year-old employee tried to close the doors and was pushed away. A 66-year-old tourist was also hit by a door. Both refused treatment at the scene.No suspects are in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.