Chicago Burberry store on Michigan Avenue hit by thieves

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Thieves target Burberry store on Michigan Ave.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves swarmed the Burberry store on Michigan Avenue Monday, making off with several designer purses.

Police said four men went into the store in the 600-block of North Michigan Avenue at around 4:20 p.m., stealing multiple handbags from the displays.

While the thieves were fleeing the store, police said a 23-year-old employee tried to close the doors and was pushed away. A 66-year-old tourist was also hit by a door. Both refused treatment at the scene.

No suspects are in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
