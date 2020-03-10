Goose Island jewelry store burglarized after thieves cut through drywall inside storefront next door, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five burglars broke into a jewelry store in Goose Island Tuesday morning after cutting through the drywall at a storefront next door, Chicago police said.

The burglars broke the front lock of an empty store front using some kind of device and then once they were inside, they cut a hole in the drywall to get into the James and Sons Fine Jewelers next door in the 1400-block of North Halsted Street at about 1:52 a.m., police said.

The burglars then took an unknown amount of items, police said. The store carries Rolex watches and other expensive pieces.

The store located in the New City shopping complex about a block away from North Avenue. The offenders were last seen running westbound on Blackhawk Street.

Police investigated inside the store and talked to employees who came out, possibly providing detectives with some surveillance video that could help.

No one is in custody.
