Burglars target unlocked apartment doors

By Ann Pistone
You may think you're safe to leave your apartment for a bit to grab a cup of coffee or go for a run. If you think you can leave your door unlocked, think again.

Some apartment safety groups, including community groups and watchdog groups, say that there have been reports of criminals sneaking in past security guards in apartment buildings' lobbies and going door to door to see which units are left unlock.

Remember to lock your door, even if you won't be gone long.
