Burr Ridge police say a coywolf, coyote-wolf hybrid, may have been spotted in area

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Burr Ridge said there may have been a sighting of a coywolf in the area.

Police said there was a possible sighting of the animal near 83rd and County Line Road.

A coywolf is a mix between a wolf and a coyote, and is larger than a typical coyote.

Coyotes are common in Illinois, and have been spotted in residential areas. In 2017, coyotes were seen crossing the street and running through yards in Arlington Heights. There are believed to be thousands of coyotes living and thriving in the Chicago area, and generally keeping their distance from humans.

The coywolf hybrid, on the other hand, is extremely rare in Illinois, experts say. If you think you see one, keep your distance and call 911.