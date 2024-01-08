Burr Ridge fire sets off explosions at trucking repair, storage facility near Des Plaines River

The Tri-State Fire Protection District is batting a large fire in Burr Ridge, Illinois at 11S200 Madison Street on Sunday night.

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A large fire broke out in the western suburbs on Sunday evening, setting off several small explosions inside a commercial building, investigations said.

The Tri-State Fire Protection District battled the fire at 11S200 Madison Street in Burr Ridge. Investigators said the fire broke out at a trucking repair and storage facility. No one was injured.

That building is near the Des Plaines River, and investigators from Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will be getting water contamination reports.

Officials did not immediately provide further information.