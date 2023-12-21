Holiday travel rush underway at O'Hare, Midway airport ahead of Christmas

The busy holiday travel period is well underway at Chicago's airports.

The busy holiday travel period is well underway at Chicago's airports.

The busy holiday travel period is well underway at Chicago's airports.

The busy holiday travel period is well underway at Chicago's airports.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're traveling Thursday, you'll have millions of people keeping you company!

This holiday travel period could shape up to break records.

It's expected to be another busy, busy travel day at O'Hare and airports across the country with families flying ahead of the holidays.

The Chicago Department of Aviation says more than three million people are expected to pass through both O'Hare and Midway through January 2.

O'Hare is expected to see a 4.5 percent increase in travelers compared to last year.

The TSA is also gearing up for long lines, which means they are encouraging you to travel smart to avoid stress by knowing what you can and cannot bring through security.

"Give yourself enough time for anything that may occur on the road, so we like to say arrive two hours before your flight," Georgiaree Godfrey with the Chicago Department of Aviation said.

If you are driving instead of flying, you can expect the roadways to be busier.

AAA says this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. will have the most congestion on the roadways. Gas prices in Illinois are also hovering around the nation average around $3.12 per gallon.

AAA says more than 115 million people will travel for the holidays, potentially making this one of the busiest holiday travel seasons ever.